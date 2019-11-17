Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LAND. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

NASDAQ:LAND traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. 153,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,759. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

In other Gladstone Land news, CEO David Gladstone bought 135,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,609,864.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,224,324 shares in the company, valued at $26,380,482.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 95,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.