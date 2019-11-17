Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $14.07.

GAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO David Gladstone bought 20,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $246,766.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,991,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President David A. R. Dullum bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $29,856.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

