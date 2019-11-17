Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gladstone Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 237,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,412. The firm has a market cap of $318.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth about $556,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 13.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 32,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 17.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

