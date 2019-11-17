Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $33.08 on Friday. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 91,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 280.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 50,895 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 30,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,959,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

