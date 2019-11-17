Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Update

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 389,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Geospace Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 34,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,227. Geospace Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

