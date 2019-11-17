GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Citigroup currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $76.00.

GLIBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCI Liberty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.67.

GLIBA stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.71. 365,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,686. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GCI Liberty has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 1.39.

In other GCI Liberty news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $64,489.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,031.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,188,000.00. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

