Gas Price Reaches $1.56 on Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, Gas has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $15.77 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00018135 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Huobi and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00237352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.48 or 0.01447118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034184 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00142520 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Bitbns, Coinnest, Poloniex, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Bitinka, OKEx, DragonEX, Kucoin, Koinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

