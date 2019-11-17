Garnsey Colette Buys 1,250 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00.

NYSE:FLT opened at $297.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.27.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,835,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 31,388.9% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Barclays upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

