Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,850,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 20,580,000 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

GCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NYSE GCI opened at $9.70 on Friday. Gannett has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Gannett had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gannett will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 69,779 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 177,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

