FY2019 EPS Estimates for ORGANIGRAM-TS Decreased by Beacon Securities (TSE:OGI)

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) – Analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ORGANIGRAM-TS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Beacon Securities analyst R. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for ORGANIGRAM-TS’s FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS stock opened at C$3.04 on Friday. ORGANIGRAM-TS has a 52 week low of C$2.97 and a 52 week high of C$11.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71.

About ORGANIGRAM-TS

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

