FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EGRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $57.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.66 million, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.43. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 15,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $981,330.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 51,179 shares of company stock worth $3,184,071 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

