Fusion 1-Day Volume Tops $6.28 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 17th. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $34.71 million and $6.28 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00011529 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Fusion has traded up 190% against the dollar.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000333 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,432.04 or 0.98784960 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Bibox, Cobinhood, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

