Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down to $3.21

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $3.21. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 3,151,669 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $514.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.28.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

