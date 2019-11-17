Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 316,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.97. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $40.36.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $947,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 280,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 292,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 101,829 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

