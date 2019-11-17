FlypMe (FYP) Price Tops $0.0174 on Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $306,554.00 and $215.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00236529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.01447555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033801 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00141561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000087 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

