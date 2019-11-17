Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,099 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 6.6% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 83,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 30,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 87.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $17.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

Shares of FLR opened at $18.29 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.