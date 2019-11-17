Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 5,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 964,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Flowserve stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $996.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,038,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,744,000 after buying an additional 1,021,557 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,717,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,203,000 after acquiring an additional 901,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,302,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 774,978 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,710,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 283,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 271,142 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

