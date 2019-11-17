Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) Short Interest Down 8.0% in October

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 5,880,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 390,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Flotek Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Shares of FTK stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 282,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. Flotek Industries has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 11.06%.

In other news, Director David Nierenberg acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $42,418.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $51,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,579.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 172,700 shares of company stock valued at $415,468 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Flotek Industries by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Flotek Industries by 472.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Flotek Industries by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.