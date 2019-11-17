Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd’s (PFD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (NYSE:PFD) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. 12,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,118. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $16.03.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.