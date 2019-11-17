First Trust Advisors LP Has $13.59 Million Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,593 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $51,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim set a $119.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.90.

NYSE COR opened at $115.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average is $115.69. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $82.64 and a 12-month high of $123.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.78). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $395,833.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,263,965.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 10,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,296,307.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,435 shares of company stock worth $1,801,677. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

