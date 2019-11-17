First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.98 Million Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277,594 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,454 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 139,516 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 27,546 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,480 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FL. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $45.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

FL stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

