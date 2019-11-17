First Trust Advisors LP Buys 13,841 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $12,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,741,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $897,145,000 after acquiring an additional 137,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after acquiring an additional 682,231 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Albemarle by 30.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,777,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,685,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,101,000 after buying an additional 45,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.5% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,470,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,569,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris bought 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,383,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $75.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Group decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $58.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

NYSE:ALB opened at $66.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.28. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $58.63 and a twelve month high of $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

