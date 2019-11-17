First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

