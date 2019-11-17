First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.29% of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000.

JPHF stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $25.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.