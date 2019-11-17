First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25,700.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after purchasing an additional 502,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,876,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,747,000 after acquiring an additional 267,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $37,464,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.1% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 958,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,432,000 after acquiring an additional 254,336 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $141.18 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $164.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.01.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $3,686,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,328,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $7,251,943.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,458,744.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,661 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,536 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.