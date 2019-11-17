First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,887 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 7.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 112,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Ares Capital by 16.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 134,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in Ares Capital by 120.4% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 23,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steve Bartlett bought 14,177 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $260,147.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $19.28.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 49.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

