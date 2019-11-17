First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,913,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,687,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,912,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after buying an additional 66,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $133.82 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $99.30 and a twelve month high of $134.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.65.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

