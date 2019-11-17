Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Shares Up 0.8%

Firan Technology Group Corp. (TSE:FTG)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.81 and last traded at C$3.81, 4,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 19,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The company has a market cap of $85.41 million and a PE ratio of 13.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.48.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$27.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.50 million. Analysts forecast that Firan Technology Group Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

