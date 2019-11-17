Financial Review: SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) versus CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) and CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR does not pay a dividend. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.5% of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR and CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67 CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR 1 2 2 0 2.20

Profitability

This table compares SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR and CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR N/A N/A N/A CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR and CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR $30.38 billion 1.85 $2.76 billion $1.09 17.77 CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR $410.30 million 3.22 -$1.14 billion ($3.45) -1.30

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has higher revenue and earnings than CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR beats CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers. The Medium Voltage business offers medium voltage distribution and grid automation solutions. The Secure Power business offers secure power services. The Industrial Automation business provides automation and control solutions. The company has a strategic partnership with Alderon Iron Ore Corp. to develop kami iron ore project. Schneider Electric SE was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

About CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland. Cairn Energy PLC was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

