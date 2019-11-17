Financial Contrast: Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) vs. PNC Financial Services Group (NASDAQ:PNC)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and PNC Financial Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $48.72 million 2.15 $10.43 million N/A N/A PNC Financial Services Group $19.99 billion 3.36 $5.30 billion $10.71 14.09

PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 19.10% 9.91% 0.99% PNC Financial Services Group 24.96% 10.94% 1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Landmark Bancorp and PNC Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A PNC Financial Services Group 0 10 3 0 2.23

PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus target price of $146.13, indicating a potential downside of 3.14%. Given PNC Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. PNC Financial Services Group pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

PNC Financial Services Group beats Landmark Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 29 branch offices in 23 communities across the state of Kansas. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement, fund transfer, information reporting, and global trade services, as well as foreign exchange, derivative, security underwriting, loan syndication, merger and acquisition advisory, and equity capital market advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, private banking, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement administration services; and mutual funds and investment strategies. The BlackRock segment offers single- and multi-asset class portfolios; and investment and risk management services technology platform. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,372 branches and 9,162 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

