Financial Architects Inc Invests $45,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2019 // Comments off

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 184.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 272,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 176,614 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,588,000.

SPTS opened at $29.99 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.