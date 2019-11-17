Financial Architects Inc Invests $45,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 184.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 272,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 176,614 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,588,000.

SPTS opened at $29.99 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95.

