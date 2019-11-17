Financial Architects Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EDV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $28.97 price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $134.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.96. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $149.63.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.