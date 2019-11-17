Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This is a boost from Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Shares of FDBC stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $65.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Fidelity D&D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D&D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D&D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.