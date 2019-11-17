Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Down 13.9% in October

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 122,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.68. 70,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,028. The stock has a market cap of $878.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.75. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $55.64 and a 12-month high of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 16.64%.

In other news, Director James R. Engebretsen sold 500 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $39,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 118,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.