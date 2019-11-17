Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.41.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FATE opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.81. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a negative net margin of 900.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $87,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $145,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,417 shares of company stock valued at $536,649 over the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 43,680.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 257.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.