Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.80% from the company’s previous close.

FTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 price objective on Farfetch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.12.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 35.84%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 7,657.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 9,359.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

