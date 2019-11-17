FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) versus Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Financial Contrast

Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Hopto has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hopto and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hopto 2.79% -9.02% 6.96% FalconStor Software -9.85% -0.46% -2.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Hopto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Hopto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hopto and FalconStor Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hopto 0 0 0 0 N/A FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hopto and FalconStor Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hopto $3.15 million 0.77 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A FalconStor Software $17.84 million 2.99 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

Hopto has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FalconStor Software.

Summary

FalconStor Software beats Hopto on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hopto Company Profile

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. The company offers its solutions under the GO-Global brand name. GO-Global is an application access solution that provides cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products include GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and dial-up connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms. The company serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, independent software vendors, and value-added resellers. hopTo Inc. has strategic relationships with KitASP, Elosoft Informatica Ltda, Alcatel-Lucent, GE Intelligent Platforms, GAD eG, and Information Delivery Systems, LLC. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. It offers FalconStor Data Mastery Platform, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery. The company also provides FalconStor optimized backup and deduplication solution for optimized backup, archive to tape, block and file based deduplication, and storage capacity optimization. In addition, it offers maintenance, implementation, and engineering services. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

