Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Plans $0.23 Dividend

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:STAY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. 1,777,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.69 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 7,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,346.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.