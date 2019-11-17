Experian (LON:EXPN) Receives Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EXPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,650 ($34.63) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,404.44 ($31.42).

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of EXPN traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,438 ($31.86). 1,621,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion and a PE ratio of 30.55. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,641 ($34.51). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,451.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,418.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Experian’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.