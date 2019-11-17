Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelixis from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.11.

EXEL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. 2,132,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $536,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 37,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $714,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,894 shares of company stock worth $2,539,716 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 40.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,454,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,309,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 39.7% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,912,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 20.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,143,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 100.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,709,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 858,590 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

