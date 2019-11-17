EVOS Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, EVOS has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. EVOS has a market capitalization of $8,154.00 and $142.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EVOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EVOS

EVOS (CRYPTO:EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

