Evercore ISI Reaffirms Hold Rating for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Evercore ISI reissued their hold rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QRTEA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $16.00 target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,497,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,942. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $24.10.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

