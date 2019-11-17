Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 29,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of EVBN opened at $40.37 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $42.92.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,802,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

