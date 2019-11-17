Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 29,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of EVBN opened at $40.37 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $42.92.
Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter.
About Evans Bancorp
Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.
