Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $372.25 Million

Brokerages expect Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) to report $372.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $386.86 million and the lowest is $364.52 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $353.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). The business had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.49 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.43.

NYSE ESS traded up $4.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $319.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.01. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $235.51 and a 1-year high of $334.17.

In other news, EVP John F. Burkart sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.99, for a total value of $497,796.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,675.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Schall sold 35,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.22, for a total transaction of $11,252,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,973,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,732 shares of company stock valued at $18,126,036 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 240.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,964,000 after buying an additional 698,750 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,458,000 after purchasing an additional 251,449 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 622,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,738,000 after purchasing an additional 110,578 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,680,000 after purchasing an additional 106,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,381,000 after purchasing an additional 86,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

