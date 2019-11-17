Essentia Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $433,660.00 and $52,985.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Essentia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Ethfinex and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.10 or 0.07534694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001417 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017208 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Essentia Profile

ESS is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,885,170 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

