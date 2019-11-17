Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Earns Media Impact Rating of 4.00

Media headlines about Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) have trended very positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Essent Group earned a media sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

ESNT traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,139. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 64.58%. The company had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total value of $97,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,545.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $126,216.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,785 shares in the company, valued at $11,279,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,762 shares of company stock worth $448,795. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

