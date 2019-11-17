Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tilray Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Tilray in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.37). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tilray in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on Tilray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

TLRY stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Tilray has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $120.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 4.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 43.60% and a negative net margin of 97.39%. The company’s revenue was up 411.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 100.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 152.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

