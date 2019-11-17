Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Franco Nevada Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. GMP Securities downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Franco Nevada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Franco Nevada from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.32.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock opened at $99.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.28. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $101.19.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.