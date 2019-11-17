Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Down 13.0% in October

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 5,380,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.77.

EQNR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. 2,015,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $24.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 559,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 13.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 122.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

