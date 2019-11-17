Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Issue $2.46 Quarterly Dividend

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 2.46 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of EQIX opened at $550.41 on Friday. Equinix has a one year low of $335.29 and a one year high of $609.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $563.07 and its 200-day moving average is $527.72.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equinix will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total value of $267,952.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,468.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.57, for a total value of $1,076,922.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,431.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,462 shares of company stock worth $3,041,825 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equinix from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.90.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.