Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Issue $2.46 Quarterly Dividend

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 2.46 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.
Shares of EQIX opened at $550.41 on Friday. Equinix has a one year low of $335.29 and a one year high of $609.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $563.07 and its 200-day moving average is $527.72.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equinix will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equinix from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.90.
About Equinix
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
